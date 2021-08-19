Prohibition will improve skills of youth: G.K. Mani

CHENNAI

19 August 2021

Illicit liquor brewing won’t happen, he says

PMK Legislative Party leader G.K. Mani on Wednesday made a strong pitch in the Assembly for total prohibition, arguing only such a measure would improve the skills of youth and develop human resources in Tamil Nadu.

Recalling arguments that prohibition would result in illicit liquor brewing and drop in the State revenue, Mr. Mani said the government had the police department and village administrative officers and no one would dare to brew illicit liquor.

“Every village has mobile phones and people will inform the administration about illicit liquor brewing and sale. If there is a will, there is a way,” he pointed out.

Though PMK, an ally of the AIADMK, staged a walkout from the Assembly earlier in the day, its members came back to the House to participate in the debate.

Mr. Mani was effusive in his praise of the DMK government for its efforts to turn around the economy and the agriculture budget. He said after 2016 there was a favourable mindset among political parties for imposing prohibition and the revenue loss could be compensated by reforming all the 69 public sector organisations.

“The PMK already released suggestions on ways to improve the revenue. What can prevent the state transport corporation from making revenue when private bus operators are doing so?” he asked.

Mr. Mani also requested the government to construct check dams across rivers in every 5 km and desilt canals and waterbodies.

“Karnataka is able to increase its cultivable areas by water management. We should take a cue from the State and improve ours,” he said.