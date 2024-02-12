GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Progress made in school bomb hoax case, but cannot reveal details: City Police Commissioner

February 12, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sandeep Rai Rathore

Sandeep Rai Rathore | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Monday said there had been ‘considerable progress’ in the investigation into the city school bomb hoax case, but refused to reveal any details at this stage.

Talking to reporters here, he said if any such threatening e-mails/calls/letters were to be received in the future, the management, teachers, and students of the schools should not panic and immediately inform the police by dialling 100/112. Necessary assistance would be rendered, he added.

On Monday, Mr. Rathore inaugurated a modernised Police Welfare Food Canteen, a relaid road, and a police material store hall at the Armed Reserve Complex in the city.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.