Progress made in school bomb hoax case, but cannot reveal details: City Police Commissioner

February 12, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Monday said there had been ‘considerable progress’ in the investigation into the city school bomb hoax case, but refused to reveal any details at this stage.

Talking to reporters here, he said if any such threatening e-mails/calls/letters were to be received in the future, the management, teachers, and students of the schools should not panic and immediately inform the police by dialling 100/112. Necessary assistance would be rendered, he added.

On Monday, Mr. Rathore inaugurated a modernised Police Welfare Food Canteen, a relaid road, and a police material store hall at the Armed Reserve Complex in the city.