Programme to promote women entrepreneurs

To churn out more women entrepreneurs across the State, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Chennai has introduced a new intiative called TiE Women.

“This is an initiative that was launched by TiE Global and we have introduced it in Chennai for educating, mentoring, networking opportunities, industry and investor connects for women entrepreneurs,” said Akhila Rajeshwar, executive director, TiE Chennai.

The programme aims to promote women entrepreneurs and has partnered with empoWer, India’s first tech-based accelerator for women entrepreneurs.

This year, the programme will culminate in a global pitch competition, with a $100,000 prize money for the winner.

C.K. Ranganathan, president, TiE Chennai, and founder of CavinKare, said, “We call upon all women entrepreneurs to make use of this opportunity and be part of the programme.”

TiE Women pitch competition 2020 has two phases in India. In phase-1, women entrepreneurs (early or late stage start up) will apply for local pitch competition. In India more than 14 TiE chapters are participating in this global program.

In phase-2, winners from the first phase will undergo a three-month mentoring and coaching. The winners will further go on to pitch at the global pitch competition finals at TiE Global summit in Dubai in December 2020.

Hemalatha Annamalai, who is the chair for TiE Women, said, “The program is open to all women entrepreneurs and they can participate via their local TiE Chapters”.