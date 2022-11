Programme on Slovenian films on November 28, 29

November 21, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation along with the Embassy of Republic of Slovenia in New Delhi and Consulate of Slovenia in Chennai will organise “Introduction of Contemporary Slovenian Films” on November 28 and November 29 at Alliance Française of Madras. For details, call 9840151956/8939022618. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Chennai / film festival / Slovenia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.