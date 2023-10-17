HamberMenu
Professors of Hindustan Group of Institutions ranked in the top 2% scientist list

October 17, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five faculty members of the Hindustan Group of Institutions have been featured in the Stanford University Rankings 2023. The list features the top 2% of scientists selected from one lakh scientists through two different modes of selection based on career data and the performance of researchers for the year 2022.

According to a press release, five professors from Hindustan Group of Institutions included M. Prabaharan, Adeyeye Samuel Ayofemi Olalekan, Panigrahi Puspamitra, V. Hariram, and M. Arulprakasajothi from KCG College of Technology.

Anand Jacob Verghese, chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions, in a message, congratulated the professors for making it to a mention in the top 2% of scientists lists.

