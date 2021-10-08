Chennai

Professor from Institute of Mathematical Sciences honoured with Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

Saket Saurabh  

Professor Saket Saurabh of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc), Chennai, has been awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology 2021 in Mathematical Sciences. The award is given by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India.

Mr. Saurabh, a professor in the theoretical computer science group of IMSc, has done pioneering work in parametrized complexity, graph algorithms and satisfiability problems and co-authored two books.

He received a European Research Council Grant twice, is a recipient of the 2020 ACM India Early Career Researcher Award and was elected a Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences in 2020.


Comments
