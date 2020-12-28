Chennai

Professor from Anna University files plaint over abusive calls

The Kotturpuram police are inquiring into a complaint by an Anna University professor alleging that he received threatening calls.

Professor Arul Aram, head of the Media Sciences Dpartment, said he received 21 missed calls from unknown numbers on December 20. The person on the other end hurled abuses at him and so, he registered a police complaint.

