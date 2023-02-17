Professor arrested for assaulting his wife in Egmore

February 17, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Egmore police have arrested a professor who disguised himself as a beggar and attempted to murder his wife in a public place.

The police said the accused had been identified as Kumarasamy, 56, who was working as a professor at the Government Arts College, Nandanam. He had funded the nursing course of his wife Jayavani even before their marriage.

He was 40 when he married Ms. Jayavani and they have two children. The family lives in Egmore and Ms. Jayavani works as a nurse. But Kumaraswamy used to frequently pick fights with her, suspecting her fidelity.

On Tuesday, she got down from a bus and was her way home when a man, in the guise of a beggar, stopped her and abused her at the bus stop in full public view. He suddenly slashed her face with a blade causing a deep cut. The assailant turned out to be Kumarasamy.

Ms. Jayavani was admitted in a hospital and based on her complaint, the Egmore police arrested Kumarasamy and charged him under Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT