Professionals at work to bring back smiles of patients

Over the last four decades, a team of government physical medicine and rehabilitation professionals have been quietly working to bring back the smiles on the faces of thousands of patients.

Established in 1979, the Government Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (GIRM), K.K. Nagar - which is attached to Madras Medical College (MMC) - has been offering comprehensive rehabilitation services - medical, social and vocational rehabilitation to persons with locomotor disabilities. It was upgraded to a Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation in January 2023, according to doctors.

The institute receives nearly 300 outpatients a day and has a bed strength of 130; at any given point of time, there are 40 to 50 in-patients. A huge chunk of patients seeking comprehensive rehabilitation training are those who had undergone amputations, persons who sustained spinal cord injuries, those who suffered strokes and those with traumatic brain injury. In fact, the hospital offers interventional pain and spasticity management for patients with musculoskeletal pain as outpatient treatment, said P. Thirunavukkarasu, Director and Professor, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, GIRM, MMC.

The team comprises six doctors - one professor, one associate professor and four assistant professors - with Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) qualification, 15 postgraduate medical students (five seats in MD PMR offered/year), 13 staff nurses and three nursing superintendents, 11 physiotherapists, 27 prosthetics and orthotics technicians, and a vocational counsellor.

Dr. Thirunavukkarasu said, “At the outpatient department, we treat persons with any musculoskeletal pain from head to foot. We make an assessment, diagnose and treat patients. Three interventions are done here - ultrasound-guided interventional procedures, C-Arm with steroids and platelet-rich plasma performed by PMR physicians,” he said. In addition, disability assessment and certification are done here.

The institute has standardised protocols in place for rehabilitation of amputees, those with spinal cord injuries and stroke. In the domain of neuro rehabilitation, doctors treat patients with spinal cord injuries - paraplegia and quadriplegia - with the aim of making them independent. “We need to avoid deep vein thrombosis in such patients. We enable them to move themselves to gain independent mobility. Many come with lack of bladder and bowel control. We train them for both bladder and bowel management. We also look at wheelchair mobility in which patients learn to transfer from the bed to wheelchair,” he said.

Patients with stroke, traumatic brain injury sequelae are also assessed and treated. For persons who had suffered strokes, the institute offers electrical muscle stimulation and electromyographic biofeedback, a rehabilitation technique that helps a person understand their muscle activity through visual feedback. Recently, the institute added virtual reality rehabilitation equipment costing ₹35 lakh. This enabled balance training, mirror training and cognitive training in patients, he explained.

Rehabilitation of amputees is a key focus area of the institute. Under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), the institute has been providing upper limb prosthesis and lower limb prosthesis to enable ambulation. Patients, on registration, undergo pre-prosthetic training and post-prosthetic training that includes level walking, assessment of gait by way of treadmill walking, walking on slopes and climbing stairs. So far, 120 prostheses have been given under CMCHIS.

To complete the process of rehabilitation, GIRM has a vocational counsellor on campus and there are plans to coordinate with the Government of India’s Vocational Rehabilitation Centre to identify and train persons. This is not all. More equipment is in the pipeline for GIRM. This includes transcranial magnetic stimulation, robotic arm, radio frequency ablation therapy and urodynamic study.

“Rehabilitation is not about the physical condition alone. Social, economic and vocational independence is crucial for a person. We want people to get back into society after rehabilitation,” Dr. Thirunavukkarasu observed.

One of the recent interesting cases at GIRM was how a bilateral upper limb amputee was assessed for four-wheeler driving with suggested custom modification using foot for driving.

