Production of driverless trains for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project begins in Sri City

February 08, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has commenced manufacturing of driverless trains for its Phase II project in Sri City on Thursday.

Alstom Transport India Limited bagged the contract for the production of 36 driverless three-coach trains at a cost of ₹1,215.92 crore sometime ago, and subsequently, the designs of the trains were reviewed, according to a press release.

On Thursday, the manufacturing of the first train began at Alstom India’s premises in Sri City, and it will be delivered to CMRL’s depot in Poonamallee (where the trains will be stationed and repaired) by coming August. Barring a few changes, the trains look almost identical to the ones already in operation in the Phase I network and will sport the same blue colour.

Safety in mind

“Safety measures, such as emergency evacuation doors, strategically placed fire extinguishers, and obstacle detectors, enhances security. The trains are equipped with regenerative electric braking for energy efficiency, while advanced passenger announcement systems provide timely updates,” the release said. Each of these trains can carry nearly 1,000 passengers.

After the body of the coach is manufactured, they will be fitted and assembled. Before these trains arrive at the depot in August, they will undergo an intensive testing and validation process in Sri City. After this, they will be put through rigorous testing for many months before being allowed on commuter runs.

