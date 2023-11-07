HamberMenu
Production for CMRL’s first driverless train to begin in February next year

After they are delivered in Aug. 2024, they will be tested before being used on the upcoming phase 2 network; These trains will have new features, ranging from charging points to additional cameras 

November 07, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar

The production for Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL)’ first driverless train will begin in February 2024 and they will be delivered in six months to gear up for trials before being used on the upcoming 116-km phase II network.

From mobile charging points to additional cameras for better security, these trains will have quite a few new features. According to CMRL officials, the designs are ready and the final version will be approved shortly. Though the trains running on phase I and phase II lines will be of the same colour (blue), the trains operating on phase I network have drivers but the ones on phase II will not. “One of the most important additions is that the trains for the phase II project will have cameras, both inside and outside the coaches — in the front, rear and side. The cameras and the trains will be monitored from the Operations Control Centre. In case of any issue, the trains can be stopped. There is also an obstacle detection feature in these trains to detect objects on the pathway so that the vehicle can be halted. This way, passenger safety is ensured,” an official said.

Since there are no train operators, there will not be a driver’s cabin. Instead, passengers can sit in the front.

Moreover, mobile charging points in every coach have been set up in the trains, which will run on the phase II network, the officials added.

At present, in case of any emergency, passengers have to use the existing doors to leave the train. However, in the trains that will operate on phase II network, there will be a front door (apart from the common door in every coach for entry/exit) that can be used.

After the trains are delivered in August 2024, testing and trials will begin ahead of the first stretch of operations of the phase II project between Poonamallee and Porur.

