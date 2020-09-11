Producers urge Tamil Nadu government to supply milk to schoolchildren

CHENNAI

11 September 2020 00:27 IST

They say it will encourage farmers to supply more milk

Milk producers have urged the State government to supply milk to children in government schools as part of the noon meal scheme to improve their nutrition levels.

Pointing out that Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu had recently suggested that milk be included in the diet of schoolchildren, the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association said it would also help the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation and the farmers who depend on it as it would provide a permanent sales channel for Aavin.

“This would encourage farmers to supply more milk to Aavin. It can be supplied as hot milk or milk powder or even flavoured milk. This suggestion has been made at least seven years ago to the State government, but it is yet to be implemented,” a former Aavin official said.

The government could utilise a portion of the corporate social responsibility funds or some from the education cess, he added.