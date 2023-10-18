HamberMenu
Procession of Ramamrita Tarangini inaugurated in Chennai

October 18, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Vishwaprasanna Tirtha swamiji of Pejawar Math, Udupi and A.J. Sekhar, Local Advisory Committee president of TTD (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), at the inauguration of the procession of the holy container of Ramamrita Tarangini at the TTD centre in T. Nagar on Tuesday.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha swamiji of Pejawar Math, Udupi, gave his blessings to the holy container of Ramamrita Tarangini at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) centre at T. Nagar on Tuesday. The procession, titled Akila Bharatha Desa Theertha Yatra, of the holy container that has water from 16 rivers was inaugurated at a grand function held at Vani Mahal. Bushya Muralikrishna, founder and Managing Trustee of Madhwashram Madipakkam, said the procession would travel all over the country, after which the container would be taken to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The holy water would be used for inauguration of the Ram temple, which is under construction, he added. A.J. Sekhar, Local Advisory Committee president of TTD (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), was present on the occasion.

