Proceeds of Avadi Night Marathon donated to hospital 

October 05, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, centre, Sandeep Rai Rathore, handing over a cheque for ₹4.74 lakh to R. Venkatesan, resident medical officer of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, at Egmore in Chennai. Additional Commissioner of Police Asra Garg, second from right, is seen.  

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, centre, Sandeep Rai Rathore, handing over a cheque for ₹4.74 lakh to R. Venkatesan, resident medical officer of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, at Egmore in Chennai. Additional Commissioner of Police Asra Garg, second from right, is seen.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday presented a cheque for ₹4.74 lakh to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children from the money collected from the participants of Avadi Night Marathon which was held on Monday night.

The Avadi Night Marathon-2023 for “Drug-Free Tamil Nadu” was jointly organised by Greater Chennai Police, Avadi Police Commissionerate, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and others and over 4,700 people from various States participated in the event.

The participants and runners were provided with T-shirts, bib, finishers’ medal, and refreshments. The 10 km & 21 km half marathons were timing events and the winners were given cash prizes, medals and certificates. A minimum registration fee was collected from the participants to be donated to charity for a noble cause.

Mr. Rathore presented the cheque for ₹4.74 lakh to R. Venkatesan, resident medical officer of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children. Additional Commissioner of Police Asra Garg was present.

