Proceed with case purely on its own merits, SC tells trial court

‘Don’t be influenced by orders passed by Madras HC’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a trial court to proceed with a case of sexual harassment against suspended IPS officer Rajesh Das “purely on its own merits”, without being influenced by any of a series of orders passed by the Madras High Court.

Mr. Das had raised apprehensions before the Supreme Court that the High Court orders would prejudice his chances of a fair trial.

“The matter shall be considered by the court concerned purely on its own merits without being influenced in any manner by any of the orders passed by the High Court,” a Bench, led by Justice U.U. Lalit, said.

The Bench expunged portions of an August 2 order of the High Court, which directed the magistrate to frame charges, conduct trial on a day-to-day basis, complete the proceedings on or before December 20, 2021 and submit a compliance report.

“It is made clear that charges may be framed by the court concerned in accordance with the law, and not purely as a result of the directions issued by the High Court,” the Supreme Court said.

In the light of the Supreme Court order, Mr. Das, who was a Special DGP in Tamil Nadu, agreed to withdraw his petition seeking the transfer of his case to a special magistrate’s court at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh or any other competent court outside Tamil Nadu. He was represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocates Balaji Srinivasan, S. Elambharthi and Abdul Saleem.

The Tamil Nadu government, represented by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, Additional Advocate General V. Krishnamurthy and advocate Joseph Aristotle, argued that the attempt on the part of the High Court was only to monitor the investigation and not to guide the investigation in a particular manner.

Mr. Das is accused of sexually harassing a Superintendent of Police in February.

The incident allegedly happened when he and the woman officer were part of the security detail for then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his election campaign.

The High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case on March 1 to ensure a fair probe.

However, Mr. Das submitted in the Supreme Court that the High Court's intervention was biased and a source of prejudice, which destroyed the presumption that a person was innocent until proven guilty.