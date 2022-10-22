Probus Club of Chennai: Of fellowship and service 

File photo of a play performed by members

More than 30 years ago, when the Rotary Club of Madras decided to bring the “Probus movement” of England to Chennai, they placed an advertisement in The Hindu, inviting senior citizens to a breakfast meeting at the ballroom of Connemara Hotel.

“I was among the two dozen who landed at the hotel on May 26, 1992, a majority of us strangers to each other. We were inquisitive about what this Club was all about,” recalls Captain M Singaraja, past president of Probus Club of Chennai.

The meeting gave birth to Probus Club of Madras, which was officially inaugurated on June 16, 1992.

One of the early groups started for senior citizens in the city, the Club served as a platform for professionals from different fields to bond over a host of activities.

Rotarian SM Daiz was the chief architect of the iniative. There were many others who bolstered up the Club and these included Late M Balaji, Late C R Sundaram, Late M S Sivaram Krishna, R Venkatesan, Late Maj Gen Aban Naidu and Late Dr Kamatchi Sundaram who was the first lady member, says 86-year-old Singaraja.

Changing venues

The SCS Kothari Academy for Women in Kilpauk was the venue for events and meetings in the formative years, after which they moved to the Russian Centre of Science and Culture at Kasturi Rangan Road. The Gopalapuram Boys School and Monday Charity Club also served as venues for executive committee meetings.

Singaraja says the club was quite “conservative” in its early years when it came to adding new members.

A “50/50” model was followed. “An annual subscription of ₹ 50 was collected and the target strength was 50. The club had no funds and everything was sponsored including the breakfast meeting where ₹10 each was collected,” he says.

In the last two decades, the Club has become more welcoming of citizens joining them. According to a note on its website, admission is open to senior citizens, whenever vacancy arises.

The Club has drawn many retired professionals and businessmen with its range of activities. Currently, the Club has more than 350 members.

By participating in social projects like polio eradication, temple tank cleaning, rainwater harvesting by the Rotary, the seniors built their own mission.

“Celebrating events like International Day of Older Persons, Children’s Day, Women’s Day, giving opportunities to members to exhibit their skills in theatre/music/dance, and organising walkathons and tours have provided a good mix of everything that seniors need,” says Namasivayam R T, former president of the club.

The Club offers scholarships to meritorious students from government and aided schools. It continues to bring out an annual publication of directory with information about members and resources.