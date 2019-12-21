Chennai

Problem solved

more-in

Following The Hindu Downtown’s report, ‘Damaged flyover walls pose a safety threat’, published on November 17, which highlighted the damaged condition of the protective wall of the roundabout at Pallavaram flyover connecting GST Road and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200-feet Radial Road, the State highways has mended the damaged portions.

On December 1, a report, ‘Plea to set right the dangling sign boards’, highlighted the safety threat on Vandalur- Kelambakkam Road due to the signboards. The State Highways authorities have removed the signboards from the stretch.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 5:11:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/problem-solved/article30367281.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY