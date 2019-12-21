Problem solved

Following The Hindu Downtown’s report, ‘Damaged flyover walls pose a safety threat’, published on November 17, which highlighted the damaged condition of the protective wall of the roundabout at Pallavaram flyover connecting GST Road and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200-feet Radial Road, the State highways has mended the damaged portions.
On December 1, a report, ‘Plea to set right the dangling sign boards’, highlighted the safety threat on Vandalur- Kelambakkam Road due to the signboards. The State Highways authorities have removed the signboards from the stretch.
