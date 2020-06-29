Probe taken up into scrap dealer’s bribery charge against police

CHENNAI

29 June 2020 22:04 IST

SI allegedly demanded ₹3 lakh bribe from the dealer for stealing scrap from locked industrial units in Ambattur

A high-level inquiry is on into a scrap merchant’s complaint of bribery against Ambattur Industrial Estate police personnel.

Sources said two months ago, a sub-inspector of police attached with Ambattur station allegedly approached Isakki Venkateshraja, 34, a scrap dealer in Surapet for stealing iron scrap from locked industrial units in Ambattur Industrial Estate police station limits. He allegedly demanded ₹3 lakh bribe a month which was to be shared by him with a crime inspector and two other police officers and offered that there would be no interference from the police while removing the scrap for a month.

Venkateshraja used to sell vegetables during lockdown. He agreed to the deal and was removing the iron scrap as per instruction of the police personnel. The police personnel involved in this offence allegedly got ₹50,000 from him within two days. On May 27, another police patrol team intercepted Venkateshraja’s vehicle that was carrying the iron scrap. Venkateshraja and two of his associates were picked up and remanded in judicial custody. After coming out on bail, the three complained to the higher police officials about the whole transaction.

Advertising

Advertising