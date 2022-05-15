Probe ordered against policeman for hitting a bus conductor
The policeman allegedly hit the conductor for spitting in a public place
Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has ordered a departmental inquiry against a policeman of Saidapet station who allegedly hit a bus conductor for spitting in a public place on Sunday. The policeman has been kept under waiting list.
A clip showing the policeman, identified as Louis, manhandling bus conductor Balachander for spitting in a public place went viral on Sunday morning. In the clip, an injured Balachander accuses the policeman of hitting him. The other police officials are seen trying to take him to a hospital.
A senior police officer said that policemen were expected to exercise restraint while discharging their duty. He said the Commissioner had ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident and strict action would be initiated against the policeman, if found guilty.
