Probe ordered against policeman for abusing eatery owner

The Greater Chennai Police have ordered a departmental inquiry against a policeman after a video of him abusing an eatery owner in Maduravoyal went viral.

The clip, shot on a cellphone, shows the plainclothesman abusing the staff of an eatery for keeping the stove and the name board of the shop on the pavement.

Throughout the 6.11-minute video, he uses filthy language and even says that the shop will not function if his suggestions were not followed. He calls the control room, under the pretext of complaining about the eatery, and shouts at the person at the other end of the call. He hurls some abuses in Hindi as the eatery is run by people from northern part of the country.

“There seems to be some issue about payment as the policeman is heard saying ₹100 and parcel. We have called him for an inquiry and action will be taken against him, if found guilty,” said a senior police officer.