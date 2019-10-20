Probe on milk contamination to be ordered

The Food Safety Department will order a detailed enquiry and analysis to find out the extent and cause of contamination of milk in the State. This follows a study by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that found aflatoxin-M1, a contaminant from cattle feed caused by fungus, in 88 of the 562 samples it lifted across Tamil Nadu.

Commissioner, Food Safety, Beela Rajesh said the Department would upscale surveillance and enforcement actions, and would cross-check safety aspects and publish the details in the shortest possible time. “We have also asked Food Safety officials to do a thorough check on all brands, including Aavin. Tamil Nadu is completely compliant on other tested parameters,” she added.

Tamil Nadu topped the list of States with the highest levels of aflatoxin residues, and the problem was more dominant in processed milk rather than raw milk, the FSSAI study said.

Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association general secretary M.G. Rajendran said: “The Food Safety Department should create awareness among farmers about how the feed should be stored.”

Aavin managing director C. Kamaraj said Aavin’s milk conformed to standards.