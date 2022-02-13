Probe on into attack on BJP office: police

CHENNAI

13 February 2022 00:55 IST

‘Call record of the accused and his family members being analysed’

The Greater Chennai Police is continuing its probe into the attack on the BJP office in T. Nagar, after arresting the lone accused who confessed to the crime.

Vinodh alias ‘Karukka’ Vinodh, 38, a history sheeter who hurled the petrol filled bottles at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters Kamalalayam in T. Nagar in the early hours of Thursday while under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested.

BJP State unit president K. Annamalai has demanded that the investigation be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The police said the accused was a school dropout and learnt about the NEET issue from an undertrial prisoner while in prison recently. During interrogation, he said the BJP’s stand on NEET issue was not acceptable to him and he threw petrol filled bottles into the BJP office premises to show his ire.

Call records under lens

A senior police officer said: "It is a closed case and only one person was involved in this.

“However, we are probing to see if he was in touch with anyone else over the last 10 days, including his family members and analysing the call records of the mobile phone he used while committing the offence."