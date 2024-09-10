Probe on to trace job aspirants who did not return from Cambodia, Laos, says Police Commissioner A.Arun

The Greater Chennai City Police is probing the case of several job aspirants who went missing after taking up jobs in South East Asian countries, such Cambodia and Laos, with the help of Central agencies. A report of a central agency stated that 1,285 persons from Tamil Nadu, travelled to countries like Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos for jobs on tourist visas from January 2022 to November 2023 and have not returned yet.

In June, the State’s Non-Resident Welfare Department also stated that the people from Tamil Nadu were increasingly migrating to foreign countries seeking various employment opportunities and it was reported that they have been taken to Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar on tourist visas, under the pretence of IT jobs. There, they are reportedly being forced to engage in illegal online activities. Those who refuse are subjected to electric shocks and physical abuse. So far, this Department has rescued 83 Tamils from these countries.

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, A.Arun said, “A probe is on to trace the persons who did not return from those countries. We are in touch with central agencies and foreign offices through the former to trace them and rescue them. Frequent meetings were held with the Protector of Emigrants (PoE) and other officers, to discuss and prevent job aspirants from falling prey to job fraudsters operating from foreign soil.”

It may be recalled the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) had recently stated that 26 individuals returned to India from scam compounds in Cambodia and a total of 1,285 passengers from Tamil Nadu (39,735 passengers across India) who had travelled to Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos on tourist visas from January 2022 to November 2023, have not returned to India. Many of these individuals were suspected to be engaged in cybercrimes and forced to deceive people here, the police said.