Probe begins into misappropriation of funds from Pachaiyappa’s trust

Published - July 11, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilpauk police launched an investigation into a complaint lodged by Duraikannu, Secretary of the Pachaiyappas Educational Trust, alleging that its former Superintendent had misappropriated ₹39 lakh from the trust’s bank account during 2017-21.

The complaint stated that the misappropriation by the former Superintendent came to light during auditing. The trust has its account at the Kilpauk branch of the Indian Overseas Bank. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sekar, who handled the trust’s cash and other records, had swindled the money by submitting forged receipts to the bank. Investigations are on.

