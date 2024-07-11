GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe begins into misappropriation of funds from Pachaiyappa’s trust

Published - July 11, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilpauk police launched an investigation into a complaint lodged by Duraikannu, Secretary of the Pachaiyappas Educational Trust, alleging that its former Superintendent had misappropriated ₹39 lakh from the trust’s bank account during 2017-21.

The complaint stated that the misappropriation by the former Superintendent came to light during auditing. The trust has its account at the Kilpauk branch of the Indian Overseas Bank. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sekar, who handled the trust’s cash and other records, had swindled the money by submitting forged receipts to the bank. Investigations are on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.