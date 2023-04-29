Probe begins into complaint against police constables checking vehicles on their own in Tambaram

April 29, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate is probing into a complaint about two police constables collecting fines from people by checking vehicles on their own.

Sources said the complaint was forwarded from the Chief Minister’s Special Cell. Police sources said on April 12, the police constables checked vehicles at the Kolapakkam-Nedungundram junction. The duo blocked a motorist and demanded ₹1,000. When the victim confronted them, the two police constables threatened to foist a case against him.

The police, after investigation, found that the policeman with that batch number was a different person. The issue came to light after an audio clip of a police inspector attached to the station was shared on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT