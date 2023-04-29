ADVERTISEMENT

Probe begins into complaint against police constables checking vehicles on their own in Tambaram

April 29, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two constables were checking vehicles and collecting fine from those violating road traffic rules; the issue came to light when the two demanded ₹1,000 from a motorist and threatened to foist a case against him

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate is probing into a complaint about two police constables collecting fines from people by checking vehicles on their own.

Sources said the complaint was forwarded from the Chief Minister’s Special Cell. Police sources said on April 12, the police constables checked vehicles at the Kolapakkam-Nedungundram junction. The duo blocked a motorist and demanded ₹1,000. When the victim confronted them, the two police constables threatened to foist a case against him.

The police, after investigation, found that the policeman with that batch number was a different person. The issue came to light after an audio clip of a police inspector attached to the station was shared on social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US