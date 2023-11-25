ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Palestine demonstration held in Chennai

November 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Walk For Palestine staging a demonstration in Chennai on Saturday to garner support for Palestine. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Members of Walk For Palestine, an Instagram initiative, on Saturday held a protest to raise awareness and garner support to end the ongoing “genocide in Palestine” and call for a ceasefire of Israel’s military onslaught in Gaza.

More than 150 persons gathered near Rajarathinam Stadium here to lend their voices to this crucial cause. They shouted slogans demanding a swift resolution.

Walk for Palestine-Chennai (@walkforpalestine.chennai) is a community comprising over 750 individuals who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The demonstration also sought to amplify the urgent call for a ceasefire to halt the alleged atrocities in Palestine.

