Prizes given to Chennai International Youth Fest winners

Over 1,700 winners in various competitions held as part of the Chennai International Youth Fest 19 received trophies and medals recently.
The third edition of the event was held from September 1 to 15 in 70 locations across the city.
Youngsters participated in over 170 events including technical, management, cultural, sports, martial Arts, and discourses among others.
Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Minister for Health and Family Welfare C. Vijayabaskar distributed the prizes.
