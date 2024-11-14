ADVERTISEMENT

Prizes awarded to winners of The Hindu’s Made of Chennai photo contest

Published - November 14, 2024 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

They were presented with a framed photograph of their winning entry and other event merchandise

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of The Hindu’s Made of Chennai Photography Contest at the event on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A total of 50 winners of The Hindu’s Made of Chennai Photography Contest were awarded prizes at an event held here on Thursday. The contest, which was announced as part of Madras Week celebrations, received nearly 2,000 entries. The Hindu had partnered with the Madras Photo Bloggers for the contest, with the theme centring around ‘Life in the Day of Chennai.’ Winners were presented with a framed photograph of their winning entry and Made of Chennai merchandise as prizes. L.V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, The Hindu, and Srivatsan Sankaran, founder, Madras Photo Bloggers, participated.

