Privatisation of conservancy work biggest threat to NULM workers

March 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Jamuna, a worker under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), has participated in protests demanding higher wage and job security with fellow NULM workers. The most recent of these protests took place at the Greater Chennai Corporation zonal office in Tondiarpet on Wednesday.

They were demanding payment of their salaries delayed by more than a week and permanent job status. They say that privatisation will take away their jobs and older workers will be left out. Jamuna added that their working conditions were poor, especially for women. “We are given no toilets to change or even wash our faces”, she said.

A poster by the Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union advertising the protest listed the demands of NULM workers, including ending the privatisation of garbage conservancy work, increasing minimum monthly wage and providing leave benefits without reducing the salary. “They want to be treated with respect which is their basic right”, said J. John, councillor of Ward No. 85 in Ambattur.

“If tenders to private companies specified shift hours, leave allowances and providing food, workers would be better off,” said Charu Govindan, coordinator, Voice of People, who believes that the Corporation easily washed its hands off the situation.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor, Arrapor Iyakkam, criticised the Corporation’s lack of solid waste management infrastructure and said that workers could be employed to handle this infrastructure.

However, on Friday, Mayor R. Priya distributed ID cards and cheques for welfare assistance to sanitation workers under the NULM in north Chennai.

According to a press release, 14,001 NULM workers, both permanent and temporary, are being registered in the Cleaners Welfare Board. There are 1,938 NULM staff in Zones 1 to 5 of north Chennai and 1,250 ID cards were ready to be distributed, said M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner — north. The remaining cards will be prepared and distributed by the month end. So far, 5,707 workers have been issued Welfare Board cards, giving them access to benefits like pension.

The Mayor distributed cheques of ₹5,500 to five successors of sanitation workers who passed Classes 10 and 12 and ₹6,000 to two workers under the marriage assistance scheme.