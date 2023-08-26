HamberMenu
Private water tanker operators plan indefinite strike in Chennai from August 30

The announcement on strike comes as a response to the recent measures of authorities in Tambaram and Chengalpattu to close borewells in Nanmangalam and Kovilambakkam. The action was initiated after a schoolgirl died in an accident involving speeding water tanker in Kovilambakkam

August 26, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Private Water Lorry Owners Association has announced an indefinite strike in Chennai from August 30 demanding renewal of licence to operate and draw groundwater.

Nearly 15,000 private lorries, operated in four districts — Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur — would stay off the roads, said the association’s president N. Nijalingam pointing to the delay in renewing licence for tankers to operate and also giving licence to owners of borewells.

Each lorry plied five trips daily now due to traffic restrictions. “We have been waiting for the licence to be renewed for more than a year now. The authorities must regulate groundwater extraction and allow us to operate without hassle,” he said.

The announcement on strike comes as a response to the recent measures taken by authorities in Tambaram and Chengalpattu to close borewells in Nanmangalam and Kovilambakkam. The action was initiated after a schoolgirl died in an accident involving a speeding water tanker in Kovilambakkam.

S.Murugan, the association’s general secretary, said lorry operators were given temporary licence after a strike in 2019. However, most lorries are waiting for permanent licence and closure of borewells has led to a shortfall by 300 tanker trips daily.

“We are asked to travel to Thiruporur to tap water. But this will only add to the traffic. The district administration and Tambaram corporation must identify borewell sites and provide licence to operate. We may extend the strike to other parts of the State if the issue remained unsolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federation of OMR Resident Associations noted that tapping water from distant sources would mean increased traffic on the already congested OMR and also increase in charges. The Federation’s co-founder Harsha Koda said the government must find a licensing mechanism and solution to water crisis that may arise due to the strike.

