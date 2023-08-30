Private water tanker operators in Chennai call off strike

August 30, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - CHENNAI

Private water tankers will continue to ply on Chennai’s roads on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 as the Tamil Nadu Private Water Lorry Owners Association has called off the indefinite strike it had proposed earlier. The Association withdrew the strike following talks with Tambaram revenue officials on Tuesday night.

The Association’s president N. Nijalingam said officials have assured the association members that measures would be initiated to renew their license to draw groundwater, and supply water in and around the city.

About 15,000 private tankers continued their daily operations, in and around Chennai, following the talks. On an average, each lorry operates two to four trips a day.

The association however, plans to meet with the Tiruvallur Collector and officials of Chennai Metrowater on Wednesday with demands to provide licenses for borewells and tankers for groundwater extraction. Borewells in Ambattur, Tiruvallur and Manjambakkam are also used.

Noting that withdrawal of strike was an interim decision, Mr. Nijalingam said the lorries had called off strikes earlier too, following talks with government officials and several promises made. Several representations were submitted to Metrowater as well seeking approval for groundwater extraction. However, the issue remains unsolved. The government must provide licenses to private tankers, identify borewells and streamline operations, he said.

Earlier, the Federation of OMR Resident Association had also submitteda representation to the Chief Minister to find an amicable solution to the problem. Nearly 4 lakh houses in the areas that are yet to be covered with piped water supply by Metrowater, and are dependent on private tankers for their needs, the association said.

