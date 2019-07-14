Private waste processing operations to start next week

Residents and bulk waste generators in the city will from next week be able to use the services of private agencies that would offer a range of technology options for waste processing.

As many as 35 agencies have applied to the Chennai Corporation, expressing interest in providing technology for waste processing services. Officials of the civic body held meetings with the private agencies. Three regional offices of Chennai Corporation will complete scrutiny this week. “The evaluation committee will scrutinise the proposals. We will shortlist qualified vendors who will provide technology on payment of a fee for home composting and recycling,” said an official.

Next week, the list of vendors will be published on the Chennai Corporation website for providing biodegradable solid waste processing services for onsite home composting for waste generators.

“In the first phase, more than 500 tonnes of waste will be processed every day. The waste will not reach the dumpyards in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi,” said an official.

As per solid waste management rules 2016, all the resident welfare associations, market associations, gated communities, institutions, restaurants, hotels in partnership with the local body have to segregate waste and hand over recyclable material to the authorised waste process facilitator and the authorised recyclers.

At least 10,000 residents' associations and commercial establishments will pay charges for the technologies provided by the agencies to process the waste. For example, one of the agencies has provided rapid composting machines which would compost waste in 24 hours. “The machines will be provided to waste generators at a cost of Rs.3.5 lakh for composting 100 kg of waste," said an official. There are other options that are affordable for residents,” said officials.

Some of agencies would also carry out ordinary composting at a lower cost.