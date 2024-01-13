Private warehouse at Puzhal gutted in fire accident

January 13, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A massive fire broke out at a private warehouse in Puzhal in the early hours of Saturday. The personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) brought the blaze under control by afternoon.

The police said the warehouse, Sea Shelter Warehouse Private Limited, located on Ambattur Road in Puzhal, stocked raw materials for producing plastic and rubber products, electronic goods including televisions, barrels of ethanol, among other items. Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, a passer-by noticed the flames and alerted the TNFRS and the police. The blaze quickly spread to other parts of the building.

TNFRS personnel were pressed into service from Red Hills, Ambattur, Avadi, Vyasarpadi, Perambur, and Sembium, with fire tenders and water tankers. A TNFRS officer said: “Our personnel acted quickly and removed the barrels of ethanol from the warehouse. Otherwise, they would have caused more explosions. No one was injured in the fire. We had to work hard for several hours to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to residential areas. We brought the situation under the control only by 3.30 p.m.”

The firefighters used foam and water sprays to extinguish the flames, and aerial ladders were also used during the operation. The surrounding area was enveloped by thick smoke, and residents complained of eye irritation. The value of the materials gutted is yet to be quantified. The Red Hills police have registered the case and are investigating the cause of the fire.

