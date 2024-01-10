GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private vehicles should not be used for commercial purposes without obtaining tourist permit: Transport Commissioner

Procedures to get licences for using vehicles for commercial purposes have been simplified, he says

January 10, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Commissioner A. Shanmugasundaram has warned of stringent action against those who operate their private vehicles for commercial purposes such as tourism without necessary permits. 

In a press release, he said there were reports that the private vehicles were being used for commercial purposes such as carrying tourists, film crew on the basis of rental after booking through apps or any other modes. The department has simplified the procedures for private vehicles to obtain licences for commercial purposes. Private vehicles are also given tourist permits and even luxury, expensive vehicles are given T-Board permits. 

He said special drives were conducted for five days from last Friday across the State to check the vehicles that were used for commercial purposes without obtaining permits. During the drive, 5,273 vehicles were checked. The officers found that 155 vehicles were operated without relevant permits and ₹18.53 lakh fine was collected from them and 121 vehicles were detained, he said.

