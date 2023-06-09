Private swimming where a boy drowned sealed, two arrested

June 09, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Manimangalam police on Friday arrested two persons in-charge of a private swimming pool where a six-year-old boy drowned in Neelamangalam near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as Sashwin Vaibhav, 6, of Neelamangalam who was a Class 1 student. On Wednesday evening, Sashwin, along with his mother Tarika and younger brother who was two years old went to the pool at Sundaram Nagar in Neelamangalam. She went a little distance away from there to give food to her younger son and asked the person in charge of swimming pool to take care of Sashwin. When she came back, she found Sashwin in the deep end of the pool. She rushed him to a private hospital in Potheri where doctors declared him dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravi said investigation revealed that the swimming pool was functioning without any licence from District Collector and any authorised coach or rescue team.

The owner of the swimming pool was identified as Vijayalakshmi, 57, of Kandigai and it was being maintained by her husband Nagarajan, 66, and her son, Prabu, 37. They failed to provide protective equipment to those using the pool. The Revenue authorities sealed the swimming pool on Friday.