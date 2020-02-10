Private security personnel posted at seven MRTS stations

For the first time, Southern Railway has posted private security personnel on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to enhance security at the stations.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has deputed more than 15 ex-servicemen at the stations. The proposal was mooted a few years ago.

The need to have private security personnel in the MRTS section was felt after incidents of sexual harassment of women commuters and several thefts were registered at the Taramani, Indira Nagar, Velachery and Chindatripet stations.

A senior official of the RPF's Chennai division said a total of 16 private security persons have been posted a few days ago. Two persons each have been posted at the Perungudi, Taramani, Thiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar, Greenways Road, Chepauk, and Chintadripet MRTS stations. In Thirumailai and Velachery, RPF stations headed by an Inspector and sub-inspector are functioning. The private securitymen would be working on two shifts — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

While commuters welcomed the move, they pointed out that more personnel were needed to improve security. Huge stations need a minimum of three to four security persons per shift to man the two entrances and the platform area, the commuters said. They also wanted the Southern Railway to install CCTV cameras in Perungudi, Taramani, Thiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar and Kasturba Nagar stations.