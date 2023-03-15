HamberMenu
Private school teacher in Kancheepuram arrested for sexually harassing student

The teacher had been assigned to help a girl student with physical disabilities to write her class 11 exam; he was arrested after the student told education officials that he was harassing her

March 15, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old teacher of a private school was arrested for sexually harassing a girl student who was appearing for a class 11 public exam. The teacher was arrested under the POCSO Act, 2012, by the  Balu Chetty All Women Police, on Tuseday. 

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said a girl student with physical disabilities, was allotted a separate room for writing the class 11 public exam at the Thiruputkuzhi Government High School. A private teacher named A. Jaganath was deputed to help her write the exam. While the exam was in progress, an education official saw that the girl looked stressed, and on inquiring, was told by the student that the teacher was harassing her.

Immediately the education officials filed a police complaint at the Balu Chetty station. A police team, after investigating the complaint at the school, arrested the accused, Jaganath. 

The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.  

