Private omni-bus operators flay impounding of vehicles registered outside State 

Officials of the State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate have started impounding vehicles registered outside Tamil Nadu, as the deadline to re-register such vehicles in the State ended on Tuesday.

In a recently issued circular, the Commissioner had said that over 800 vehicles, mainly omni-buses with all-India permits but registered outside the State, were being used as stage-carriers and causing revenue loss to the State government. Besides, the government had extended the deadline several times to re-register such vehicles within Tamil Nadu.

However private omni-bus operators have criticised the move, claiming that it was against the tourist permit rules issued by the Central government last year. S. Mahesh Sahasranaman, an advocate who had earlier represented the omni-bus operators in the Supreme Court, said the Centre had formulated the All India Tourist Permit Rules, 2023, for seamless movement of vehicles. Prior to this, States collected different taxes, called the border tax. He further recalled that the Tamil Nadu government had started impounding inter-State omni-buses, demanding payment of border tax. Subsequently, the omni-bus operators filed a petition in the Supreme Court against this. “In the Supreme Court, the Advocate General, representing the State, assured [omni-bus operators] that no such tax would be collected. Following this, the top court ordered a stay [on the collection of border tax]. However, the Supreme Court’s verdict on this case is pending,” he said.

However, this year, the Commissionerate came up with a rule to re-register omni-buses registered outside the State. A private bus operator, who runs bus services from Kerala to Chennai, said that his vehicle was detained at a checkpost in Nagercoil. Private omni-bus operators plan to appeal to the Supreme Court against this rule after the vacation.

A senior official of the State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate said that over 60 omni buses had been impounded in the last two days. He further pointed out that the stay by the Supreme Court was only against the collection of border tax, and not the new rules.