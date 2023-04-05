ADVERTISEMENT

Private milk brands increase selling price

April 05, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The brands have no other go as they are paying a high price to procure milk, which is now ₹45-₹48 per litre, say sources in the milk industry

The Hindu Bureau

Several popular private brands of milk have increased selling prices, taking the cost of a litre of full cream milk to a maximum of ₹74 and toned milk to ₹58/litre.

Sources in the milk industry said that these brands had no other go since they were paying a steep price for procuring milk, which was now ₹45-₹48/litre. This is at least ₹10-₹12 more than what Aavin was paying milk-pouring farmers. "Transport charges, power tariff and salaries too have gone up," he explained.

S. A. Ponnusamy of the Tamil Nadu Milk Retailers and Employees Welfare Association said that in the last 14 months this was the sixth hike. This, he said, was because milk was not available and the dairies were forced to increase procurement prices to buy the available milk.

"This not only harms the consumer but also creates an imbalance in the market. On one side, Aavin is selling at very low rates and is struggling to get milk and on the other, private dairies are buying and selling milk at very high prices. The government needs to step in to increase milk procurement prices so that Aavin can survive in such a market," he said.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said that milk was an essential commodity and the government should step in to ensure it is available at prices within the reach of the common man. "Private brands cater to half the milk-buying consumers. They are people who buy milk because they need it. They too need protection, just like regular Aavin consumers," he said.

