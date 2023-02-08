HamberMenu
Private lorry seized while dumping raw sewage near Kavankarai

February 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials seized a private sewer lorry recently for discharging raw sewage into open drain in service road of G.N.T. Road near Kavankarai falling under Madhavaram zone. A press release said the vehicle had been parked at Surapet filling point. The action follows the recent release of Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines to regulate the transportation and disposal of septage from areas without proper sewer connections through lorries .

The CMWSSB’s depot offices 54, 55 and 56 falling under Area 5 (Royapuram) will be shifted to new premises from February 10 onwards. While depot 54 office will be shifted to 333, Walltax Road; depot 55 and 56 offices will function at 48, Govindappa Street, a press release said.

