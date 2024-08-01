GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private hospitals to be empanelled to provide free childhood vaccination

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian says private hospitals that fulfil certain conditions will be brought under the initiative

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department is initiating the process of empanelling private hospitals to provide 11 childhood vaccines free of cost. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters on Thursday that private hospitals that fulfil certain conditions would be brought under the initiative.

Officials said that this move aimed to expand vaccine availability and ensure that no child goes unvaccinated. “Vaccinations are already provided free of cost under the Universal Immunisation Programme in the government sector. The same vaccines will be made available in select private hospitals that are willing to administer the vaccines free of cost. They need to have the capacity to store the vaccines, such as a cold storage, and trained manpower to administer them. This is subject to conditions,” a health official said.

Eleven vaccines

Official teams would inspect the health facilities, verify the availability of required infrastructure, and then decide on empanelling them. “Eleven childhood vaccines against 12 diseases will be administered at the empanelled hospitals free of cost. This will start with the BCG vaccine administered soon after birth,” the official said.

