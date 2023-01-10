ADVERTISEMENT

Private hospitals tie up for heart and lung transplants

January 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, and Aster Med City, Kochi, have formed a partnership for heart and lung transplants.

According to a press release, through this association, Aster Med City will have access to an expert clinical team from Kauvery Hospital to perform heart and lung transplants at their facility in Kochi.

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital, said the non-availability of a qualified team of surgeons in some hospitals and the lack of infrastructure to perform the complex procedure were among the challenges faced in heart and lung transplants.

Farhaan Yasin, regional director, Aster Hospitals, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said organ donation and transplantation was still in a nascent stage in Kerala due to a lack of awareness among the populace. They have been spreading awareness on organ donation, the release said.

CONNECT WITH US