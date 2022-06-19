Private hospitals start notifying Corporation about ILI cases

448 hospitals, 71 laboratories in city follow GCC’s fiat

448 hospitals, 71 laboratories in city follow GCC’s fiat

As many as 448 hospitals and 71 laboratories in the city have started reporting patients with symptoms of influenza like illness (ILI) to Greater Chennai Corporation.

Of the 2,300 patients tested, 70 have tested positive for COVID-19, said an official of the Corporation.

The Corporation has directed all hospitals and laboratories to intimate the line list of influenza like illness (ILI) cases to facilitate tracing symptomatic cases and getting them tested for COVID-19.

The hospitals will share the name, address, mobile number and symptoms of the patients. The private hospitals will send details about patients who are in home isolation, with details of the date they tested positive for COVID-19. Any refusal to comply with the direction of the Corporation will attract action under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 and CCMC Act 1919.

Cases have increased in various parts of the city in the past few days. “There is a mild rising trend,” said an official. The Corporation has advised residents to get assistance from the public health workers by calling helpline 1913.