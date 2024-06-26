ADVERTISEMENT

Private hospital in Chennai uses synthetic ligaments for knee surgery on 23-year-old

Published - June 26, 2024 11:28 am IST - Chennai

This procedure eliminates the need for additional surgeries to harvest ligaments from the patient’s own body or to wait for donor ligaments, doctors at Rela Hospital said

The Hindu Bureau

A private hospital in Chennai used synthetic ligaments for knee surgery, a procedure that came to India from the United Kingdom about two years ago, on a young patient recently.

E. Manikandan, a 23-year-old in Chennai, underwent surgery for a multi-ligament knee injury caused by a road accident, at Rela Hospital. The surgery, performed by Prakash Ayyadurai, senior consultant, arthroscopy & sports medicine, and his team, involved reconstructing two crucial or ‘cruciform’ knee ligaments, the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), both connecting the thighbone (femur) to the shinbone (tibia).

This procedure eliminates the need for additional surgeries to harvest ligaments from the patient’s own body (autograft) or to wait for donor ligaments (allograft), according to Dr. Prakash.

Doctors said synthetic ligaments from the UK are readily available and do not require regulatory approvals. The synthetic parts’ sizes are standardised and the parts are adjustable

Dr. Prakash also said that the procedure could be done on older patients and athletes, and it could reduce recovery time by 50 to 60%. The procedure may cost roughly ₹1 lakh more than regular knee surgery, he added.

Klaudiusz Kosowski from MedPolonia Private Hospital in Poland said that these synthetic ligaments were made of strong polyethylene and are comparable to natural ligaments in strength and durability.

Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO of Rela Hospital, noted that the benefits of synthetic ligaments overcame the limitations of traditional methods.

