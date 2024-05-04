Private hospital in Chennai uses 3-D model imaging to treat irregular heartbeats in patients

May 04, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - CHENNAI

SRM Global Hospitals has introduced an X-ray free, 3-D model-based imaging system, to identify abnormal heart tissues that cause irregular heart rhythms before treating them using a catheter-based procedure, known as ablation.

According to a press release, the hospital adopted the cardiac mapping system to treat a 57-year-old man who suffered from supraventricular tachycardia, a condition of faster than normal heartbeat.

T.R. Muralidharan, director of Institute of Cardiac Sciences, SRM Global Hospitals and his team used the imaging system and performed an ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure.

The system was based on an advanced non-fluoroscopic mapping technology that avoids or minimises radiation exposure and provides detailed, three-dimensional models and maps that can help doctors effectively diagnose the sources of irregular heart rhythms, the release said.

