ADVERTISEMENT

Private hospital in Chennai uses 3-D model imaging to treat irregular heartbeats in patients

May 04, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The system, which is X-ray free, identifies abnormal heart tissue, and doctors then treat it with a procedure known as ablation, a press release from SRM Global Hospitals said

The Hindu Bureau

SRM Global Hospitals has introduced an X-ray free, 3-D model-based imaging system, to identify abnormal heart tissues that cause irregular heart rhythms before treating them using a catheter-based procedure, known as ablation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the hospital adopted the cardiac mapping system to treat a 57-year-old man who suffered from supraventricular tachycardia, a condition of faster than normal heartbeat.

T.R. Muralidharan, director of Institute of Cardiac Sciences, SRM Global Hospitals and his team used the imaging system and performed an ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure.

The system was based on an advanced non-fluoroscopic mapping technology that avoids or minimises radiation exposure and provides detailed, three-dimensional models and maps that can help doctors effectively diagnose the sources of irregular heart rhythms, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US