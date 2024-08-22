Private hospital faces suspension of licence for unauthorised kidney donation, transplant

Health officials have stumbled upon a case of unauthorised kidney donation and transplant at a private hospital in Chennai. The hospital had performed the kidney transplant by creating a fake Authorisation Committee certificate and is now facing suspension of both its kidney transplant licence and Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act licence (registration).

According to officials, Pride Superspeciality Hospital in Pulianthope held a licence to perform kidney transplant. But the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) officials found a case of commercial dealing in a kidney donation and transplant performed at the hospital, without going through the Authorisation Committee and will now look at the other transplants performed at the hospital.

“The hospital has performed a number of renal transplants. We have found that one such renal transplant was performed without obtaining the permission of the Authorisation Committee. The hospital had prepared a fake Authorisation Committee certificate to perform the transplant. There is an involvement of agents/brokers too and a commercial dealing to the tune of ₹20 lakh,” a senior official said. In this specific case, the donor was from Namakkal district.

Approval for living donor organ transplants is obtained from the Authorisation Committee through a stipulated process in which both the donor and the patient (recipient) are scrutinised. “Inquiry has established fraudulent means to perform the transplant. We have suspended the hospital’s kidney transplant licence and TNCEA licence,” he said.

A team of officials, led by J. Rajamoorthy, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, inspected the hospital. A notice has been issued seeking explanation. Officials are also planning to look into the other kidney transplants performed at the hospital.

