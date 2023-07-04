Private home for mentally ill sealed near Thiruporur; administrator arrested on charge of sexual abuse 

July 04, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chengalpattu district administration on Tuesday sealed an unlicensed private home at a village near Thiruporur after the police arrested its administrator on the charges of sexual harassment and abuse. The inmates were shifted to other places, including the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Veeramani, 70, was running Anbagam at Panankattupakkam for the last 15 years. The home housed women with mental retardation and illness and senior citizens who were admitted for treatment.

Police sources said a video of a woman inmate alleging sexual harassment was circulated on Twitter and WhatsApp. It was forwarded to Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh, who asked District Officer for Differently Abled J. Senthil Kumari to investigate.

She visited the home and inquired with the inmates. Based on her complaint, the Kayar police registered a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act for offences, including outraging the modesty of woman and sexual harassment.

After interrogation, the police arrested Veeramani on these charges and recorded the statements of women inmates.

Mr. Rahul Nadh and Superintendent of Police V.V. Sai Praneeth visited the premises and held an inquiry. Mr. Rahul Nadh said, “Following complaints, we are shifting the inmates to other homes, including the IMH.”

The home was sealed by Revenue Department officials and Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Jegadeeswaran. Ms. Senthil Kumari said 55 inmates — 30 women and 25 men — were shifted from the home.

The police sources said a driver, who was sacked recently by the administrator, had recorded the video and circulated it on social media. An investigation is under way to find out whether he had done it with any ill intention or for a genuine reason.