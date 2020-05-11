Chennai

Private healthcare institutions roped in

A Corporation enumerator checking details at Gopalapuram.

It’s about time they start pitching in, says Health Secretary

In a shift from its policy thus far of authorising select private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, the State government has now directed all private clinical establishments to provide dedicated fever clinics, following guidelines prescribed by it.

The private sector, which is very robust in Tamil Nadu, has so far played no role or a supportive role, at best, with regard to the COVID-19 crisis. While some hospitals have been authorised to treat COVID-19 patients, most have delivered general health care, preferring to refer patients to government hospitals.

While this has been the protocol so far, the rising numbers have brought on a change of strategy. “We have had complaints of hospitals referring mothers who have just delivered their babies to government hospitals, the moment they find the woman has tested positive. This is being done very hastily, like packing the woman off. It’s about time that private hospitals started pitching in too,” said Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary.

A meeting was held of representatives of private hospitals, and they were told to get their act together and help fight the virus in the State. Officials of the Directorate General of Health Services are to inspect the premises of institutions coming under the Clinical Establishments Act, and ensure that the instructions - with regard to physical distancing, human resources deployment, infection control procedures and quarantine leave period - are followed.

Rules drawn up

As per the guidelines drawn up, all staff of private clinics should be trained in COVID-19 procedures. The hospital should provide an adequate number of taps with running water and soap at the entrance, three-ply masks for all patients and screening with a thermal gun. If a patient is found to have fever, he will have to be diverted to the fever clinic. Hospital functionaries with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms should be placed under quarantine and this period should be considered paid leave, the rules state.

In addition to the fever clinics, the private hospital must also earmark a separate area for ILI outpatient care, with a separate waiting area for people with respiratory illness. Hospital timings should be so arranged that there is no crowding at any point, and all visitors must be barred. The hospital can arrange for video calls with a patient’s relatives. It is important to ensure, in case a hospital worker tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, that prescribed infection procedures are followed strictly. The standard procedure of rapid isolation, followed by contact listing and tracking and sanitisation must be adhered to. But there is no need to shut down the entire facility, the order states.

