Private firm employee held for embezzling ₹12 crore

He allegedly did not deposit the cash collected from customers

The Entrustment Document Fraud Wing of Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested an employee of a distribution firm of consumer goods in Avadi for allegedly misappropriating ₹12 crore.

The police said Bhawar Sales Corporation, Avadi, has been supplying consumer goods of a leading firm to supermarkets and shops across the State. Its administrative manager Rajesh had lodged a police complaint alleging during the audit of company’s accounts in 2019, it was found that two employees had been involved in the misappropriation of ₹12 crore. It was found after investigation that Divan, 31, one of the employees, of Tiruvallur district had collected money from customers but did not deposit the same in the firm’s account. Instead, he used the money with the collusion of a few colleagues.

The police arrested Divan and remanded him in judicial custody. The police said the accused falsified the accounts in the software with the help of an operator.